Sport

Swiatek outlasts Kanepi to set up Australian Open semis date with Collins

26 January 2022 - 09:47 By Reuters
Iga Swiatek celebrates match point in her Women's singles quarterfinal match against Kaia Kanepi during day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26 2022.
Iga Swiatek celebrates match point in her Women's singles quarterfinal match against Kaia Kanepi during day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26 2022.
Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

French Open winner Iga Swiatek managed to temper her frustrations and rally from a set and a break down in brutal heat to overpower Estonian Kaia Kanepi 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final.

Poland's Swiatek will next meet 27th-seeded American Danielle Collins, who earlier defeated Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 7-5 6-1, for a place in Saturday's final at Melbourne Park.

In their first career meeting, Swiatek wasted breakpoint chances in each of Kanepi's first three service games and it was the Estonian who converted her first chance in the seventh game to nose ahead.

'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts welcome at Australian Open

Fans are free to wear "Where is Peng Shuai?" shirts at the Australian Open but they must not become "disruptive", Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley ...
Sport
1 day ago

Swiatek saved four setpoints in the ninth game that lasted 16 minutes but could not stop Kanepi from taking the opener on her ninth opportunity after another lengthy game.

"In the first set I had so many breakpoints, I felt like I missed my chances because she broke me on her first breakpoint," Swiatek said on court.

"I was pretty annoyed. That was a mistake because I should have been focused on the future, on the next ball."

The 36-year-old Kanepi appeared set to progress beyond the last eight at a Grand Slam for the first time when she broke early in the second, with a frustrated Swiatek slapping herself and slamming her racquet on court.

Kanepi did most of the damage with her powerful double-handed backhand, leaving Swiatek rooted to the spot and watching helplessly as the winners screamed past.

Berrettini first Italian man to reach Australian Open semis, faces Nadal next

Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini found a higher gear in the face of a heroic fightback from France's Gael Monfils to script a 6-4 6-4 3-6 3-6 6-2 win ...
Sport
18 hours ago

But the 2020 Roland Garros champion, who committed 12 double faults in the match, regained her composure and raised her level in a second set tiebreaker to level the contest at 1-1.

Swiatek suffered two more breaks in the decider but managed to break 115th-ranked Kanepi four times, sealing the three-hour contest on her second match point when the Estonian sent a backhand wide for her 62nd unforced error.

"I'm really glad that I have my voice because I was shouting so loud," Swiatek said.

"This match was crazy and without the energy in the stadium, I think it would've been really hard to win it." 

MORE:

Medvedev playing both hero and villain at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev has tapped into the energy of the crowd at Melbourne Park by playing both hero and villain, while the world number two's mind games ...
Sport
1 day ago

Navratilova says Tennis Australia 'capitulating' to China over Peng

Martina Navratilova said Australian Open organisers had acted "cowardly" by preventing fans from wearing shirts bearing messages of support for ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rafa Nadal survives Denis Shapovalov scare to keep record bid intact

Rafa Nadal drew within two wins of a record 21st Grand Slam title on Tuesday after claiming a five-set thriller against Denis Shapovalov to grind ...
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mark Boucher stone walls questions on CSA’s gross misconduct charges Cricket
  2. Pictures emerge purporting to show horrific crash involving Jabu Mahlangu Soccer
  3. Khune gives Baxter something to think about as Warriors edge Amabutho Soccer
  4. Malan bags ICC award Cricket
  5. Tunisia upset Nigeria to book Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final place Soccer

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...