Tsitsipas thrashes Sinner to storm into Australian Open semis

After a phenomenal performance against Jannik Sinner on Wednesday, Stefanos Tsitsipas feels as though he is in the zone to produce something special at the 2022 Australian Open.

The fourth seed credited his 6-3 6-4 6-2 defeat of the Italian in just over two hours on Rod Laver Arena to adopting a more humble approach to tennis after some setbacks.

Injuries, including the elbow problem that threatened his participation in Melbourne this year, and difficult defeats had taught him the importance of remaining grounded.

"You know when you're dancing and when you're doing well, you tend to glorify yourself, as if you are untouchable," he told reporters.