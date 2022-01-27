Sport

Local hope Ash Barty takes down Madison Keys to reach Australian Open final

27 January 2022 - 13:18 By Reuters
Ashleigh Barty is the first Australian to reach a final at home since Lleyton Hewitt in the 2005 Australian Open. T
Image: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

World number one Ash Barty took just over an hour to defeat American Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 in the Australian Open semi-final on Thursday, continuing her remarkable run during the past fortnight in Melbourne.

The reigning Wimbledon champion is yet to drop a set in the major and has lost just 21 games in six matches.

Victory in Saturday's final would make Barty the first local to win the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Barty, who is the first Australian to reach a final at home since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005, will play either seventh seed Iga Swiatek or 27th seed Danielle Collins in the decider.

