Sport

Medvedev takes down Tsitsipas to set up Nadal date in Melbourne final

28 January 2022 - 14:59 By Reuters
Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after winning his men's singles semi-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day 12 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28 2022.
Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after winning his men's singles semi-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day 12 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28 2022.
Image: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev will play Rafa Nadal for the Australian Open title on Sunday after a stirring victory over Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final on Friday.

The Russian world number two reached the Australian Open decider for the second year in succession by defeating Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4 6-1.

Should Medvedev defeat the Spanish great, he will become the first man in the Open era to win his first two Grand Slam titles in succession after his triumph in New York last September. The Russian denied Novak Djokovic the calendar Grand Slam in the US Open final and will seek to stop Nadal from setting an all-time men's record of 21 Grand Slam titles.

Medvedev lost his temper late in the second set against Tsitsipas, accusing his rival of being coached by his father from the sidelines, which is against the rules.

" I don't think that emotion helped me too much," the Russian said.

"You lose concentration and too much energy. As soon as I did it, I (thought), 'That is a big mistake'. I am happy I (regained) concentration at the beginning of the third set.

"I managed to pull out some serves and it brought me back into the match."

Medvedev was also mindful of the importance of Sunday's final in the broader context as to which of the Big Three — Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer — will become the most successful man in history.

His defeat of Djokovic in New York last September denied the Serbian a chance to move ahead of Nadal and Federer on the all-time list, leaving all three tied on 20 major titles.

Medvedev, who lost to Nadal in five sets in the 2019 US Open final, will maintain the status quo at the top if he can reverse that loss to the Spaniard.

"I will play, again, against one of the greatest. And play against someone going for their 21st Slam," he said.

"Grand Slam finals are special. I remember that match against Rafa in my first final and we played like five hours, or something close to it.

"We have played a few matches since then and I am ready. I know Rafa is a very strong player. I will need to show my best to win this match."

READ MORE

Nadal beats Berrettini to reach Australian Open final

Rafa Nadal stood one win away from a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title after overpowering Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-3 6-2 3-6 ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Local hope Ash Barty takes down Madison Keys to reach Australian Open final

World number one Ash Barty took just over an hour to defeat American Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 in the Australian Open semi-final on Thursday, continuing ...
Sport
1 day ago

History in the making as men's semi-finalists vie for Australian Open glory

An Australian Open that began with an unprecedented saga involving reigning champion Novak Djokovic will finish with a historic flourish on Sunday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Medvedev battles back to down Auger-Aliassime in thriller

Top seed Daniil Medvedev battled back from two sets down and saved a match point against Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the Australian Open ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | The Mark of a man: Boucher must show genuine contrition and ... Sport
  2. Beleaguered Proteas coach Mark Boucher to take the team to New Zealand Cricket
  3. Police confirm 'fleeing the scene of the accident' charge for Jabu Mahlangu Soccer
  4. Chiefs respond to claim they did not ‘take the conversation further’ to sign ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | ‘Sundowns exploring the idea of a testimonial for Hlompho Kekana’ — ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...
Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...