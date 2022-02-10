IOC says 'Where is Peng Shuai?' answered, to meet her again

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has answered the question of the whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai after meeting her during the Beijing Olympics, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

Former doubles world number one Peng's well-being became a matter of global concern when she appeared to allege on social media in November that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

After that post, which was quickly removed, she disappeared from public view for nearly three weeks and the Women's Tennis Association suspended all tournaments in China over concerns regarding her safety and security.

The IOC has previously come under criticism for its stance during the saga. Human Rights Watch said the IOC's interest seemed to be to keep the Games on track, not the welfare of athletes, a suggestion rejected by the committee.