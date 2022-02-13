Sport

IN PICTURES | Thousands of swimmers take part in Midmar Mile

13 February 2022 - 17:23 By Sandile Ndlovu
Young swimmers participate in the Midmar Mile 2022 at Midmar Dam in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.
Young swimmers participate in the Midmar Mile 2022 at Midmar Dam in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Midmar Mile which dates back to 1974 took place once again at the Midmar Dam in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal. The event was delayed by an accident on N3 at Ashburton where a liquid petroleum gas tanker overturned. However, that did not prevent about 6,500 swimmers from participating in the annual event.

The event was held virtually last year but the disabled swimmers managed to compete in their categories for the first time in two years due to the easing of the Covid-19 regulations. To comply with the restrictions due to the pandemic, the swimmers were divided into groups and they swam in different time slots.

The youngest swimmer was  Matthew Shea, 6, and the oldest was David Schulze, 85.

Monique Mohl swims to the finish at Midmar Mile 2022 at Midmar Dam in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.
Monique Mohl swims to the finish at Midmar Mile 2022 at Midmar Dam in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Jan van Niekerk in a jovial mood at the start of her race in the Midmar Mile 2022 at Midmar Dam in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.
Jan van Niekerk in a jovial mood at the start of her race in the Midmar Mile 2022 at Midmar Dam in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Diane and Derek Livingstone participate in the Midmar Mile 2022 at Midmar Dam in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.
Diane and Derek Livingstone participate in the Midmar Mile 2022 at Midmar Dam in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Curla Davis swims towards the finish line in the Midmar Mile 2022 at Midmar Dam in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.
Curla Davis swims towards the finish line in the Midmar Mile 2022 at Midmar Dam in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How Pitso’s reported R2.5m monthly offer from Al Ahly compares globally Soccer
  2. MaMkhize swoops to sign Ricardo Nascimento at Royal AM Soccer
  3. Sharks in talks to net Etzebeth, but Bok lock may need to take a salary cut Rugby
  4. Labour lawyers differ with Cricket SA’s legal opinions on Boucher’s non ... Cricket
  5. ‘Fifa sabotaged your chances’ — Fans react to Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly’s ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022