IN PICTURES | Thousands of swimmers take part in Midmar Mile

The Midmar Mile which dates back to 1974 took place once again at the Midmar Dam in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal. The event was delayed by an accident on N3 at Ashburton where a liquid petroleum gas tanker overturned. However, that did not prevent about 6,500 swimmers from participating in the annual event.

The event was held virtually last year but the disabled swimmers managed to compete in their categories for the first time in two years due to the easing of the Covid-19 regulations. To comply with the restrictions due to the pandemic, the swimmers were divided into groups and they swam in different time slots.

The youngest swimmer was Matthew Shea, 6, and the oldest was David Schulze, 85.