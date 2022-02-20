IN PICTURES | Spills and thrills at this year's Dusi Canoe Marathon

There was a lot of drama at the MyLife Dusi Canoe Marathon this year, with some competitors losing their canoes, some nearly drowning and some sustaining minor injuries due to the rocks along the route.

The race attracts between 900 and 1,600 paddlers from around the country and even abroad each year. It is the biggest canoeing event on the African continent and is held in February yearly to take advantage of the summer rainfalls.

Paddlers compete for the first prize for three days starting at Natal Canoe Club in Pietermaritzburg and ending where the Msunduzi River meets the far larger uMngeni River in KwaXimba. The search and rescue team assisted in preventing any drownings.