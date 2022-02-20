Sport

IN PICTURES | Spills and thrills at this year's Dusi Canoe Marathon

20 February 2022 - 16:12 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Team MyLife paddlers Thulani Mbanjwa and Msawenkosi Mtolo came second at the 2022 Dusi Canoe Marathon.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

There was a lot of drama at the MyLife Dusi Canoe Marathon this year, with some competitors losing their canoes, some nearly drowning and some sustaining minor injuries due to the rocks along the route.

The race attracts between 900 and 1,600 paddlers from around the country and even abroad each year. It is the biggest canoeing event on the African continent and is held in February yearly to take advantage of the summer rainfalls.

Paddlers compete for the first prize for three days starting at Natal Canoe Club in Pietermaritzburg and ending where the Msunduzi River meets the far larger uMngeni River in KwaXimba. The search and rescue team assisted in preventing any drownings.

Canoeists paddle during the last day of the Mylife Dusi Canoe Marathon.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Thulani Mbanjwa and Musawenkosi Mtolo were leading on day one but on the second and third days Andy Birkett and his young partner Dave Evans took the lead. The final leg is a 36km stretch from Inanda Dam to Blue Lagoon in Durban where Birkett and Evans were crowned the champions of MyLife Dusi Canoe Marathon 2022. 

The women’s competition was won by Abby Solms and Bianca Haw ahead of pre-race favourites Jordan Peek and Christie Mackenzie. Solms won the gruelling competition for the third time, while Haw now has two titles to her name. This year marked the 71st edition of this spectacular event since its formation in 1951.

The amazing hills, mountains and the beautiful views on the race route including Inanda Dam, each year keep the paddlers and supporters of the game mesmerised. Some paddlers will rest for a few days and come back for a Non-Stop Dusi which takes place on Friday March 11 2022, marking a return to the traditional date slot in the KwaZulu-Natal calendar.

Andy Birkett and his partner Dave Evans celebrate as they come to the finish line of the Dusi Canoe Marathon 2022 at Durban Blue Lagoon.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Canoeists on the second day of the race.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Canoeists seen on the second day of the race against a backdrop of beautiful mountains.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A man holds on to the rope after losing his canoe.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A man is devastated after his canoe was swept away by the river.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Men seen carrying their canoe on the second day of the race.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Vezokuhle Dlamini runs with his canoe as he take part in the Dusi Canoe Marathon.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A man fishes on the Umngeni River as canoeists take part on the second day of the race.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Water splashes all over the canoeists during the scorching heat as they paddle through the waves on Umngeni River. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Canoeists taking part on the Dusi Canoe Marathon shot on slow shutter.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

