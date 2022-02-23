Boxing
Title contender 'Smash' Hadebe looks to land a blow against child abuse
Simangele Hadebe fights for the vacant African Boxing Union (ABU) female flyweight title in Johannesburg on Thursday night, but she’s looking to also land a major blow against abuse of children and women.
“Smash” Hadebe, a victim of sexual abuse from the age of seven to nine, will wear a top adorned with a Stop Child Abuse logo and on her shorts will carry the Childline telephone number.
“Women and children go through this worldwide,” said 28-year-old Hadebe, who takes on Halima Vunjabei of Tanzania in a 10-rounder on the ESPN card that also features SA junior-lightweight champion Phila Mpontshane defending his SA junior-lightweight title against Sibusiso Zingange.
Speaking after weighing in at the fight venue north of Johannesburg, Hadebe recounted how boxing had aided her in overcoming the anguish of the abuse, having kept it to herself for more than a decade.”
She was inspired to put on gloves after watching Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning Million Dollar Baby at the age of 21. Hadebe, a runner who was struggling with an injury, watched the movie on a Saturday, scouted for boxing gyms on the Sunday, visited one on the Monday and the Tuesday she started training.
“Boxing helped me to get through the pain. I couldn’t talk to anyone. Boxing helped get the anger out, the hurt and the pain.”
Hadebe, the oldest of five children, found the courage to speak after joining Lionel Hunter’s gym in Johannesburg. As her coach he always predicted she would win a world title, but he died of cancer in 2019.
He will be part of her motivation for Thursday’s fight. “He always used to say he’s going to make me a world champion,” said Hadebe, who is now mentored by former SA heavyweight champion Anton Nel.
If victorious, Hadebe will become the first SA woman to win an ABU title, the continental belt that falls under the World Boxing Council (WBC).
But when she steps into the ring, she says she harbours no ill feeling towards her opponent. “It’s not like I’m taking my anger out — it’s the love of the sport and I’m fighting for my family.”
And for victims of abuse.
Zingange believes he has the advantage against Mphontshane, who hasn’t fought since 2019. The challenger has had five fights in that time. “That’s going to play a huge role — sparring and fighting is different.
“I wish he can go toe-to-toe with me. Let’s bring Mexico to SA.”
|The referee for the fight will be Tony Nyangiwe, who copped much flak after not imposing the three-knockdown rule during the Roarke Knapp vs Cristiano Ndombassy fight late last year. The fact is that he is one of the best referees in the country.
