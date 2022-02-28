Elina Svitolina to donate prize money to help Ukraine's military, relief efforts

Elina Svitolina said she will donate her prize money from WTA tournaments to Ukraine's military and to help with humanitarian efforts after Russia's invasion of her country last week.

The world number 15 told Eurosport her family and friends in Ukraine were defending the country and that she wanted to help.

“Really until the very last moment we did not believe that this war would actually start and then everything just happened at night ... Everyone is terrified, everyone is heartbroken,” she said. “My family is there. Lots of my friends who didn't leave the country are there. They're fighting for their lives, some of them are fighting for our country.