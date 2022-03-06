Strong placing for Snyman at World Race Walk Champs in Oman

Wayne Snyman delivered the best performance of the SA team at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat, Oman, finishing seventh in the men's 20km race on Saturday.

Snyman, who won the SA 35km title earlier this year, dropped back down to his specialist distance, completing the 20km race in 1:25:33 as the 36-year-old athlete produced one of the best championship results of his career to close out the two-day showpiece.

His fellow South Africans struggled, however, with Tumisang Pule finishing 49th in 1:40:50 and Sizwe Ndebele ending 52nd in 1:44:07, as the national squad settled for ninth place in the team competition.