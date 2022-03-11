Stormers keen to put best foot forward

The United Rugby Championship (URC) will be played in its 52nd location when the Stormers play their first-ever competitive match at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Sunday.

The match against Zebre will mark their first home match against European opposition and coach John Dobson is desperate for his team to put their best foot forward in the shadow of Dr Danie Craven whose statue stands nearby.

“We want to make the most of the special atmosphere at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday and produce good rugby,” said Dobson about the temporary home as cyclists converge on the precinct of their regular home at the Cape Town Stadium.

“It is great to be back on home soil and the team has worked hard this week. We know this is the start of an important run of home games for us and we want to make sure we are as accurate as possible in all areas,” said Dobson.

Bagging five log points will be the Stormers' goal as they aim to close the gap on conference leading Sharks.

They have made alterations to their squad with captain Steven Kitshoff missing this game as part of the Springbok player management plan.

The captaincy goes the enduringly competitive Deon Fourie, while fit again Warrick Gelant returns at fullback.

A rotational switch sees Leolin Zas get a start on the wing, while Brok Harris slides across to loose head prop, allowing Neethling Fouche to start at tight head.

Dazzling Dayimani also starts

Loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani returns to the starting team in a match that is likely to suit his high speed, deft offload style of play.

The clash will be significant for Damian Willemse as he plays his 50th match for the Stormers. Willemse made his Stormers debut in 2017 at the age of 18 and will start at inside centre next to Ruhan Nel, who was sent off in the last clash.

Stormers to play Zebre — Warrick Gelant; Seabelo Senatla; Ruhan Nel; Damian Willemse; Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok; Herschel Jantjies; Evan Roos; Hacjivah Dayimani; Deon Fourie (captain); Marvin Orie; Adre Smith; Neethling Fouche; Scarra Ntubeni; Brok Harris. Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter; Ali Vermaak; Sazi Sandi; Ernst van Rhyn; Junior Pokomela; Paul de Wet; Tim Swiel; Rikus Pretorius.

