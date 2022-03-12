Sport

Athletics

Clarence Munyai hits his straps at provincial championships

David Isaacson Sports reporter
12 March 2022 - 19:12
Clarence Munyai in action at the national championships in Pretoria in 2021.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Olympian Clarence Munyai clocked a personal best in the 100m before winning the event at the North Gauteng championships in Pretoria on Saturday, slowing slightly to 10.12sec in the final.

He went 10.04 and 10.5 in the heats and semifinals to secure automatic qualification for the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, later this year.

Those performances could augur well when Munyai steps up to the 200m, where he owns the 19.69 national record.

He will also take confidence from the fact that his victims on Saturday included second-placed Emile Erasmus (10.31), fellow-Olympian Gift Leotlela (10.33) and veteran Henricho Bruintjies (10.34). 

Marioné Fourie clocked an impressive 12.86 in the women’s 100m hurdles, and although her time was negated by an illegal tail wind of 2.2mps, that’s still an impressive effort.

The 19-year-old could be within striking distance of Rikenette Steenkamp’s national record of 12.81 in the not too distant future.

On Friday, Zeney van der Walt — who missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics by a single world ranking point — clocked 55.36 in the 400m hurdles to book an automatic spot at the world championships.

