Desmond Mokgobu in red-hot form targets Two Oceans glory

Desmond Mokgobu says his next target is next month’s Two Oceans half-marathon after the Olympian stormed to an impressive victory in the Race To Equality at Marks Park in Emmarentia this weekend, his third successive triumph in the past two months.

The Entsika Athletics Club elite runner crossed the finish line in 1hr 06 min 03 sec on Saturday to show that his two 21.1km wins this year — in 1:06:31 in Johannesburg in January and 1:01:32 in Limpopo two weeks ago — were no early-season fluke.

Ian Slinger from the Potchefstroom Track Club came second in 1:06:16 but it was twice Olympian from Boxer Running Club, Elroy Gelant, in third in 1:06:17, who Mokgobu said was his only realistic challenger.

“For me my only challenge was Elroy and I’m not undermining the other runners, I’m just saying that my plan was about Elroy only,” the 33-year-old Mokgobu said.