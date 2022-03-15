Lions' defence coach Fourie expects much more muster from Munster

Lions defence coach Jaque Fourie expects Munster to be an even tougher nut to crack on Saturday than they were for the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.

The Lions take on the Irish outfit, who are third on the United Rugby Championship (URC) points table, at Ellis Park in an early afternoon kickoff on Saturday.

While last Sunday's win over Cardiff was a step in the right direction for the Lions, Fourie contends they have to be better against Munster.

“Munster is a different beast. We all saw what they are capable of against the Bulls,” Fourie said. “They are a side that if you don't do your basics right they will punish you. They are a team that plays for 85 minutes. As we saw against the Bulls they came back quite strongly.

“If you look at their stats they come back at teams in the last 20 minutes in the first and second halves. Like all the Irish teams, they are well structured and play a fast-paced game.”