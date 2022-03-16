Fourie, Van der Walt lead charge at opening grand prix meet

The women stole the show at the first meet of the newly-launched grand prix in Bloemfontein on Wednesday, with Marione Fourie and Zeney van der Walt laying down impressive markers for the season ahead.

Fourie had to fight to beat Taylon Bieldt in the 100m hurdles, but she out-hustled her rival over the final metres to take the victory in a 13.10 sec personal best.

Bieldt’s 13.15 was also a best.

“It’s great,” said Fourie, whose 12.86 at the North Gauteng championships at the weekend was wind assisted. “Just a little bit more to be done ... technique and rhythm.”

She’s not planning any more races until the SA championships next month.

Van der Walt, the 400m hurdles world champion at under-18 and under-20, took nearly a second off her best as she downed her main hurdles rival in a flat 400m battle.

She clocked 51.90 to beat Norway’s Line Kloster (52.34) into second place. Wenda Nel, SA’s long-reigning 400m hurdles champion, was fourth in 53.48 and Bieldt, racing only minutes after the 100m hurdles, was fifth in 53.92.