New cricket boss Pholetsi Moseki wants to leave CSA in a better place

Newly-appointed Cricket SA (CSA) boss Pholetsi Moseki says he has the backing of the board and the support from players, staff and stakeholders and is confident everyone is ready to put the shoulder to the wheel as he sets out to steer the organisation to world cricket’s top table.

Moseki joined CSA as chief finance officer in 2019 and stepped up to the CEO role on an acting basis in December 2020.

Moseki was confirmed as the new permanent CEO on a five-year contract as CSA ended their long search for a new full time accounting officer CEO at the organisation’s headquarters in Melrose Estate on Wednesday.

He said he is acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead.