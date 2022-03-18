RECORDED | Update on 2023 Netball World Cup
18 March 2022 - 12:33
Netball SA is to brief the National Assembly on its 2020/2021 annual report and provide an update on preparations for the 2023 Netball World Cup and other matters.
