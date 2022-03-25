×

Sport

Swimming

SA teen star Matthew Sates wins coveted collegiate crown on debut

David Isaacson Sports reporter
25 March 2022 - 13:25
Matthew Sates is making waves in Olympic-size pools.
Image: Reg Caldecott

Pietermaritzburg product Matthew Sates rocked the American collegiate swimming circuit when he won the 500-yard crown at the highly competitive NCAA gala in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday.

The 18-year-old clocked 4min 06.61sec as he fought back in the second half of the race to down a field that included defending champion Jake Magahey and Kieran Smith, holder of the 4:06.32 record.

Magahey, Sates’ University of Georgia teammate, was second in 4:07.39 and Luke Hobson of Texas was third in 4:08.42. Florida-based Smith was fourth in 4:08.68.

The versatile Sates was contemplating turning professional in December last year, but the next month he opted to link up with the University of Georgia.

He’s already making waves as his time is the second-fastest in history.

His success does not come as a total surprise, considering he finished the World Cup series last year as the top male swimmer. The NCAA, like the World Cup series, is a short-course competition.

Many are tipping Sates, who made a semifinal at the Tokyo Games,  to become a superstar in the Olympic-size pool in the coming years.

