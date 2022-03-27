×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

27 March 2022 - 20:45 By Reuters
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the race.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the race.
Image: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Formula One champion Max Verstappen swept past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc four laps from the finish to take his first win of the season at Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half a second ahead of Leclerc, who keeps the championship lead, having led a Ferrari one-two in last week's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for the Italian team.

"Wow, that was close, wow, unbelievable!" Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio.

"Well done, Max great, great job," he added.

The win was the 21st of Verstappen's career and handed him his first points of the year after Red Bull's double retirement in Bahrain.

His team mate Sergio Perez, who finished fourth, was unable to convert his first career pole into victory after the Mexican's strategy was undone by the safety car.

George Russell took fifth for struggling Mercedes ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon, who edged McLaren's Lando Norris to sixth by just 0.1 seconds.

Lewis Hamilton, winner of last year's inaugural Saudi race, recovered to claim the final point in 10th after starting 15th. 

MORE:

Saudi Grand Prix to go ahead despite Houthi attacks say organisers

Formula One's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will go ahead after teams received safety assurances and drivers met for more than four hours following ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen accuses Netflix show 'Drive to Survive' of fabrication

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen on Friday slammed Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive', accusing the show of an inaccurate portrayal of ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Fuel system vacuum clipped Red Bull's wings in Bahrain

Formula One team Red Bull says a vacuum in their fuel system that caused a drop in fuel pressure led to the problems that put both their cars out of ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'There will be accountability if we don't get top-four finish,' warns AmaZulu ... Soccer
  2. AmaZulu boss Zungu confirms McCarthy has left the club amicably Soccer
  3. Salah gets better of Mane as Egypt edge Senegal, and Ghana and Nigeria draw in ... Soccer
  4. Safa president Danny Jordaan consolidates power at ordinary congress Soccer
  5. Sharks explain the absence of Nkosi who has been linked to the Bulls Rugby

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe