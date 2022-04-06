Bronze for SA women at beach volleyball tournament

Karina Kinsey and Tatiana Simmopoulos claimed bronze for SA at the Zone 6 beach volleyball tournament at the Pirates club in Johannesburg, Volleyball SA said on Wednesday.

They beat a Mozambican team 21-16, 21-13 in the playoff for third place, with Mozambique also winning the gold and silver medals.

