×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Athletics

Carina Horn in victorious return in Potchefstroom

David Isaacson Sports reporter
06 April 2022 - 20:54
Carina Horn returned to action with a narrow win.
Carina Horn returned to action with a narrow win.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Carina Horn returned after a two-year gap to snatch a narrow victory in the women’s 100m at the third meet of the grand prix series in Potchefstroom on Wednesday night.

She clocked 11.50 sec to edge Phindile Kubheka by two-hundredths of a second.

“I wasn’t happy with the time, I was happy with the win,” said Horn, who was banned after a doping offence. “It was emotional since I arrived yesterday, coming to the stadium. I’m grateful to be back, it was moments like these that I took for granted.”

Kenya’s muscle-bound Ferdinand Omanyala won the men’s 100m in 10.11 to beat Clarence Munyai, second in 10.20. Omanyala, holder of the 9.77 African record, will take on Akani Simbine in the 100m in Germiston next week.

Munyai, who recently posted a 100m best of 10.04 sec, said he didn’t put his race together as he’d planned. “I didn’t execute properly. I was running with the African record-holder and it was a little scary.”

He will move up to the 200m next week. “I’m excited to do the 200m,” said Munyai, holder of the 19.69 national record in that event. “It’s going to be a good one.”

Luxolo Adams, one of his main rivals in the longer sprint, easily won the men’s 200m in 20.28, with 100m ace Simbine finishing a distant seventh in 21.08. Simbine, fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, will have some work to do before he does the 100m in Germiston next week. But he said he wasn’t concerned, pointing out he was comfortable with where his training was so early in the season. 

Adams chuckled afterwards, saying he nearly tripped on the curve when he kicked himself in the calf. But he recovered well to show good form and finish strongly.

Simbine still looking to conquer the world

He was stripped of his World Relays gold medal and condemned to fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics, but Akani Simbine is tackling the new season with ...
Sport
3 days ago

Taylon Biedlt upstaged Zeney van der Walt and Wenda Nel to claim a tight 400m hurdles, crossing first in 55.80. Van der Walt was one-hundredth of a second back and Nel a further three-hundredths of a second behind.

Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori, a member of the Olympic silver medal-winning 4x400m relay team at the Tokyo Games, achieved the only world championship qualifying time of the evening, going 44.88.

His effort left him prostrate on the track and he had to be stretchered off.

Deline Mpiti won the women’s 400m in a respectable 51.73.

One of the best performances of the day came in the pre-programme, where schoolboy Brian Raats won the men’s high jump in 2.26m, placing him tied seventh on SA’s all-time list.

Caster Semenya won the women’s 2,000m in 5 min 50.39 sec, Jovan van Vuuren took the men’s long jump in 8.12m, Soks Zazini finished first in the men’s 400m hurdles in 49.84 and Kyle Blignaut won the men’s shot put with a heave of 20.13m.

“I’m not happy with that,” said Blignaut, sixth at the Olympics. “A few technical things haven’t come together this season yet.”

READ MORE

Caster Semenya calls out World Athletics for 'hypocrisy' after recording personal best in 3,000m event

Semenya made a return to the track in Cape Town on Wednesday night where she clocked a personal best in the 3,000m which she finished in 8 min 54.97 ...
Sport
1 week ago

From 800 to 1,500 in a little Tshite

Tshepo Tshite is supposed to be an 800m specialist, but one has to wonder where his real talent lies after his magical 1,500m performance in the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Coaching is primary goal, Caster Semenya says after another best time

While the runner says her focus is on coaching, an impressive sub-nine minute 3,000m shows she still has what it takes
Sport
1 week ago

Comrades opens up for unvaccinated runners

Unvaccinated runners will be allowed to take part in this year’s Comrades Marathon as long they submit proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Revealed: Why Thomas Mlambo left the SABC and where he’s going next Soccer
  2. ‘What we are watching in the PSL is not football,’ says Masibusane Zongo Soccer
  3. ‘May you receive all our prayers’: Condolence messages pour in for Peter de ... Rugby
  4. Emotional Maharaj revels in sparkling performance in front of his family Cricket
  5. Is there an end to the dam problem at Roodeplaat? Sport

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space