×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Mosimane-linked MT Sports signs up ex-Comrades boss, aims to be major player

07 April 2022 - 15:08 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Former Comrades Marathon general manager Keletso Totlhanyo has joined MT Sports.
Former Comrades Marathon general manager Keletso Totlhanyo has joined MT Sports.
Image: MT Sports

The MT Sports Marketing and Management agency, which represents Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, has roped in former Comrades Marathon boss Keletso Totlhanyo into their management as the agency aims to become a major player in the sports industry in SA.

MT Sports, which is owned by Mosimane’s wife Moira Tlhagale (hence its full name, Moira Tlhagale Marketing and Management), became well-known in September 2020 when it orchestrated probably still SA’s biggest coaching transfer when Mosimane joined Al Ahly from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Totlhanyo, who was the Comrades Marathon Association general manager until December 2021, joined the talent-management company in March and holds the same position she did at Comrades.

In an interview with TimesLIVE, Totlhanyo said the aim of the company is to represent elite athletes from various sports codes, not only football.

“After talking with Moira we just thought we share the same sentiments, we connected and decided to work together,” Totlhanyo said. “We are a young company but we are very ambitious. We would love to manage more talent and as you can see our name is MT Sports, so we are not necessarily looking after only football. We are open to working with talent from other sports codes.”

MT Sports has already started to make inroads as they now look after the interests of SA’s first black woman Superbike racer, Morongoa Mahope.

“We are talking to some ladies in cricket and there are some people in athletics that we are talking to as well. As soon as the deals are signed we will make announcements,” Totlhanyo said.

“What we do is not only manage talent, we have three major things we do. We have the development side, we have talent identification and placement, and marketing and managing of talent.”

Totlhanyo, who worked for SABC Sport for some time, said MT Sports are looking to make sure their talent is able to make ends meet even after their sports days.

It is a problem in SA sport that many stars go broke a few of years into retirement.

“We really want to change the narrative of our talent. We want to see our talent succeeding even beyond their sporting active life because what happens with our sports people is that they do well while they are still active but beyond that they don’t have anything,” she said.

MORE:

SAZI HADEBE | It’s time Chiefs red-carded Baxter and replaced him with Zwane

All the coach is doing is relegating the team to run-of-the-mill and stifling the careers of young players
Sport
19 hours ago

Baxter hopes for love and peace when Chiefs fans return to stadium

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says he cannot predict the reception from Amakhosi fans when they return to the stadium next week for the first ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Ncikazi says Pirates’ last seven league matches are cup finals

Mandla Ncikazi says Orlando Pirates will push for a second spot finish in the DStv Premiership that will see the former African champions qualify for ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Revealed: Why Thomas Mlambo left the SABC and where he’s going next Soccer
  2. ‘What we are watching in the PSL is not football,’ says Masibusane Zongo Soccer
  3. SuperSport suspended Sipho Mbule for disrespect to teammates: Matthews Soccer
  4. ‘May you receive all our prayers’: Condolence messages pour in for Peter de ... Rugby
  5. Emotional Maharaj revels in sparkling performance in front of his family Cricket

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win