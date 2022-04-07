×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Swimming

‘Rebel’ Matthew Sates qualifies for world champs in 200m freestyle

David Isaacson Sports reporter
07 April 2022 - 20:25
Matthew Sates on his way to victory in the men's 200m freestyle at the SA championships in Gqeberha on Thursday evening.
Matthew Sates on his way to victory in the men's 200m freestyle at the SA championships in Gqeberha on Thursday evening.
Image: SUPPLIED

Nursing a painful right shoulder, Matthew Sates swam the second-fastest 200m freestyle in the world so far this year as he scooped his second crown of the SA championships in Gqeberha on Thursday evening.

The US-based student, fresh off winning his maiden NCAA crown in the 500-yard freestyle, clocked 1 min 46.15 sec at the Newton Park pool, almost a full second inside the 1:47.06 standard to book his spot in the national team for Budapest.

He was more than three seconds in front of second-placed Englishman Max Litchfield, who has been training in Cape Town with Chad le Clos.

Litchfield went on to win the 400m individual medley in the only other qualifying time of the night.

Sates, who won the 400m freestyle on Wednesday, had to skip this race because of his injury.

“I got a shoulder problem so I can’t do lots of butterfly,” said Sates, who will also scratch from the 200m butterfly, where he might have challenged Le Clos. “Even with freestyle it’s a little bit hard. But to get the qualifying time I can’t complain ... it was a good one,” he said.

A good one? Talk about an understatement — that time placed him second in the world right now, just one-hundredth of a second slower than Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto, and with an injury. The pecking order will change as more top swimming nations dive in for their galas.

“I just want to get some qualifying times, do rehab and everything after this meet. It’s pretty sore ... I have to play it by ear,” said Sates. 

Van Niekerk shines on opening day of national swimming champs

Lara van Niekerk is already looking forward to the 100m breaststroke event as she aims to carry momentum into her upcoming events at the SA National ...
Sport
13 hours ago

He pointed out this was the first time he was racing in an Olympic-sized pool since the Tokyo Games. His victories at the World Cup series last year and on the collegiate circuit in the US were all short-course.   

“Still getting used to it,” he said. “The more racing I do the better I’ll get,” added Pietermaritzburg-born Sates, sporting the two earrings he got with his pierced ears in the US.

“Ja, first time away from home I thought I needed to rebel somehow. I didn’t get a tattoo but I got some earrings.”

And how did his mom react? “I asked her first.”

Emma Chelius narrowly missed the mark in the women’s 50m freestyle, her 25.08 winning time being just four-hundredths of a second off the ticket to Hungary.

“I felt really good,” said Chelius, who clocked a 24.64 African record in the Olympic semifinals. “It’s definitely the fastest I’ve been since Tokyo so that’s always good to come back off an exceptional year last year and get so close to that qualifying time.

“I’m going to lead off the 4x50m relay tomorrow so I’ll have one more shot at that qualifying time, but with the 50 everything has to come together perfectly, every minute detail and that’s what really counts.

“Getting that close to the qualifying time is obviously frustrating, but I’m really hoping tomorrow night it all comes together.”

Michael Houlie, long considered the replacement of breaststroker Cameron van der Burgh, finished second in the 100m breaststroke behind Brenden Crawford.

In an event where they needed 59.75, Crawford touched first in 1:01.00 and Houlie, a Tokyo Olympian based at the University of Tennessee, managed 1:01.56.

Van der Burgh’s spot remains open for now.

Rebecca Meder triumphed in a tight women’s 100m backstroke, clocking 1:02.55 ahead of Kerryn Herbst (1:02.98) and Olivia Nel (1:03.00).

READ MORE

Van Niekerk shines on opening day of national swimming champs

Lara van Niekerk is already looking forward to the 100m breaststroke event as she aims to carry momentum into her upcoming events at the SA National ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Could this become SA’s greatest swimming generation?

Put Tatjana Schoenmaker and Chad Le Clos and their combined six Olympic medals aside, just for a moment. The younger crop of swimmers assembling for ...
Sport
4 days ago

SA teen star Matthew Sates wins coveted collegiate crown on debut

Pietermaritzburg product Matthew Sates rocked the American collegiate swimming circuit as he won the 500-yard crown at the highly competitive NCAA ...
Sport
1 week ago

Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker the big winner at SA Sports Awards

Olympic 200m breaststroke champion and record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker was the biggest winner at the SA Sports Awards ceremony on Saturday night as ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Revealed: Why Thomas Mlambo left the SABC and where he’s going next Soccer
  2. ‘What we are watching in the PSL is not football,’ says Masibusane Zongo Soccer
  3. SuperSport suspended Sipho Mbule for disrespect to teammates: Matthews Soccer
  4. ‘May you receive all our prayers’: Condolence messages pour in for Peter de ... Rugby
  5. SAZI HADEBE | It’s time Chiefs red-carded Baxter and replaced him with Zwane Sport

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win