Sport

Van Niekerk shines on opening day of national swimming champs

07 April 2022 - 08:26 By Amir Chetty
Lara van Niekerk's world-leading time on Wednesday saw her dipping well under the qualifying marks for this year’s World Championships and Commonwealth Games.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Lara van Niekerk is already looking forward to the 100m breaststroke event as she aims to carry momentum into her upcoming events at the SA National Senior and Junior Aquatics Championships in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

Van Niekerk, who set the 50m breaststroke SA record of 29.88 last year, shaved one-tenth of a second off that mark to finish in a time of 29.72 in Wednesday's morning heats to achieve the qualification time before recording a 30.60 to win the final.

Van Niekerk became the first SA woman to swim under the 30-second mark in the long course event at the end of last year, and her world-leading time on Wednesday saw her dipping well under the qualifying marks for this year’s World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Van Niekerk said she was happy with her performance and believes the victory will boost her confidence for the remaining events.

“I did expect to swim a personal best in the morning as my swimming times have been good in training,” the 18-year-old said.

“I would have liked to go faster this evening, but I messed up my start. I didn’t catch my hand in the start, so I went into a superman position, which caused a lot of resistance and I came up really far behind.

“Rather here than on the international stage, so I am happy with the morning swim. Having secured the qualification time in the morning, it takes the pressure off and I can enjoy the gala, and have a bit of fun.

“My speed has always helped me a lot and I am really looking forward to the 100m. I have a few days to prepare for that race, so I will see how the next few days go.”

Pieter Coetze, who also finished second in the men's 50m butterfly, secured a qualification time when he swam a 53.96 in the 100m backstroke in the morning heats before returning to take gold in the evening, clocking a marginally slower 54.08.

KwaZulu-Natal swimmer Matthew Sates (3:49.37) cruised to victory in the 400m freestyle final while Western Cape’s Chad le Clos took home gold in the 50m butterfly final in 23.93.

KwaZulu-Natal's Rebecca Meder stopped the clock at 4:49.04 to take home the gold in the women’s 400m individual medley as Western Cape swimmer Aimee Canny claimed the 200m freestyle title with a time of 1:58.34, the third qualification time of day one of the championships.

Erin Gallagher (59.78) won the 100m butterfly gold and Matthew Randle (2:14.47) earned gold in the men's 200m breaststroke final.

