Shaky Scheffler leads Masters into final round, Schwartzel seven shots off

Scottie Scheffler pried the Masters spotlight from Tiger Woods on Saturday when the world number one survived a back nine wobble to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Augusta National.

Playing his first event since a car crash 14 months ago that almost cost him his leg, Woods' return had eclipsed everything else until Saturday when Scheffler watched a six-shot advantage halved to just three. He stumbled to the finish with three bogeys over his final five holes for a one-under 71.

The damage could have been worse when Scheffler's tee shot on 18 disappeared into bushes and gave him little choice other than to take a one-shot penalty. With the sun setting Scheffler unleashed a brilliant approach that allowed him to happily walk away with a bogey three shots clear of Australian Cameron Smith, who posted the round of the day of four-under 68.

South Korea's Im Sung-jae, runner-up at the 2020 Masters, also had a 71 to sit five back, while Irishman Shane Lowry (73), and South African Charl Schwartzel (73) are seven adrift of the leader.

“Fortunately, they found the ball,” said Scheffler, about his adventures on the 18th. “All I was trying to do was figure out how I was going to get it on the green for my third shot.

“Fortunately, I was able to take an unplayable out of the bush and still have a swing.

“I hit a really good shot and had a nice up-and-down.”