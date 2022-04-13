Omanyala draws first blood against Simbine in Germiston

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala dipped under 10 seconds as he downed local hero Akani Simbine in their 100m shootout at the fourth meet of the Grand Prix series in Germiston on Wednesday night.

It was a powerful run on a chilly night where the small crowd was also treated by 100m hurdler Marioné Fourie, who finally dipped under 13 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles, and Clarence Munyai, who dominated a classy 200m line-up.

The clash between Simbine and Omanyala had been billed as the main attraction of the two-hour show.

It pitted the African record-holder, Omanyala with a 9.77sec best, against the previous owner of the continental mark, Simbine on 9.84; the Kenyan upstart against the Commonwealth Games and African champion.

And it was Omanyala who drew first blood in what will be a long season as he stormed down the track to cross the line in 9.98sec, well in front of Simbine in 10.11.