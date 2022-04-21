×

Comrades Marathon entries cap pushed up by 5,000

David Isaacson Sports reporter
21 April 2022 - 11:08
Runners during the 2019 Comrades Marathon.
Runners during the 2019 Comrades Marathon.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

A flood of entries has forced the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) to push its entries cap from 15,000 to 20,000 runners. 

Race director Rowyn James said they reached 14,809 entries by the end of the first day of the second entry window. 

“During the week-long first entry window, the CMA received 11,307 entries,” he said on Thursday morning, referring to the period where 2020 entrants were given first dibs to get in line for the first post-Covid-19 pandemic ultra-marathon, from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. 

“We are delighted to have received more than 3,500 entries on the first day of the second entry window period, thereby necessitating the entry cap increase.”  

The second window was for new entries. 

“Due to considerable enquiries and demand from athletes, locally and internationally, to secure an entry for this year’s Down Run, the CMA has decided to increase the entries cap from 15,000 to 20,000,” James said.

The 2022 Comrades is on August 28.

