Netball South Africa partners with Hollywoodbets

Netball South Africa (NSA) has announced a two-year partnership with Hollywoodbets.

The partnership commences this month and will see the company become the official betting partner of NSA. The company’s logo will be displayed on all playing kit of teams in the Telkom Netball League (TNL) and the Proteas.

“The time for us to grow the sport is here and I am extremely delighted that we are identifying the right partners to do this with,” said NSA president Cecilia Molokwane.

“Hollywoodbets' timing is on point. We are well on our way to turning the sport professional and such partnerships are edging us a step closer to reaching our goal.

“Our commitment since 2017 has been that we want to take netball back to the people and we believe that with Hollywoodbets we will be able to do so.”

The company is familiar with women’s sport as it is also the headline sponsor of the SA Football Association's National Women’s League, which is now known as the Hollywoodbets Super League.