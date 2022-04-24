Performances at SA champs unlikely to shake global athletics

There were some enticing contests at the SA athletics championships in Cape Town from Thursday to Saturday, but the results are hardly going to cause sleepless nights anywhere else in the world.

Athletics SA (ASA) will have to wonder, based purely on performances at Green Point Stadium, whether their team will win medals at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

Wayde van Niekerk, still on the comeback trail after his 2017 knee injury, was a non-starter after suffering a knee injury.

Caster Semenya might have edged closer to a 5,000m qualifying time, but she’s never going to get close to dominating as she did in the 800m and 1,500m.

Long-jumper Ruswahl Samaai, a bronze medallist at the 2017 world championships, couldn’t make his way to the competition from his new base in the US.

Akani Simbine’s 10.31 sec in the 100m final was the slowest winning time since 2013, when Simon Magakwe clocked 10.45 in Stellenbosch.

There are also grumblings that the sprinter hasn’t yet recorded a sub-10 run in the season — he’s opened four of the past seven seasons with 9.9s.