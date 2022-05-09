Madrid champ Alcaraz to skip Rome Masters due to ankle injury

“I think that it's better to rest, to recover my ankle, recover my feet, to be in Paris at 100%.”

Alcaraz beat Zverev 6-3 6-1 in just 62 minutes in the final and his fourth singles title of the year will move him up to sixth in the rankings.

Zverev said the young Spaniard is now the “best player in the world” but Alcaraz is not getting ahead of himself.

“Djokovic is No.1 in the ranking. Because I have won Barcelona and I have beaten Djokovic and Rafa in Madrid, I don't consider myself the best player in the world,” he said.

“I also think that tomorrow I'm going to be sixth, so I still have five players in front of me to be the best one.”