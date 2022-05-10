Retired Kevin Anderson offers advice to emerging SA tennis star Lloyd Harris

Retired former world number five and two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson has advised Lloyd Harris to carefully look after his body and make smart decisions for the sake of his promising career.

The 35-year-old Anderson, who was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the 2017 US Open and to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in 2018, is a huge supporter of Harris, who is ranked at number 36.

“I have spent a lot of time with Lloyd, I have seen him more and more in tournaments,” said Anderson, who announced his retirement last week due to diminished motivation and drive after a career that resulted in seven ATP Tour singles titles.

“I have not been involved with him that long, other than when we played the ATP Cup where we had more detailed conversations. Everybody is different but I am sure he will take care of his body.

“That will be a big priority. He is young and when you are young you tend put that to the side, which is fine. But sometimes you need to push through barriers, through your training and scheduling of matches.