POLL | Do you support Ria Ledwaba’s candidacy for Safa presidency?

Football fans are rallying behind veteran football administrator Ria Ledwaba and have expressed their support for her candidacy for the position of SA Football Association (Safa) president.

This after Ledwaba was a no show at her presidential manifesto launch on Tuesday after she was threatened with suspension or expulsion from the association if she attended.

Ledwaba seeks to challenge incumbent Danny Jordaan.

Her attendance was prevented by a circular shared by Safa. It said nominees were not allowed to publicly present themselves until their nominations have been approved by the governance committee.

TimesLIVE reported that Ledwaba was advised by her legal representative, Leruma Thobejane, against addressing the launch as she faced suspension or expulsion.