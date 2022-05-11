POLL | Do you support Ria Ledwaba’s candidacy for Safa presidency?
Football fans are rallying behind veteran football administrator Ria Ledwaba and have expressed their support for her candidacy for the position of SA Football Association (Safa) president.
This after Ledwaba was a no show at her presidential manifesto launch on Tuesday after she was threatened with suspension or expulsion from the association if she attended.
Ledwaba seeks to challenge incumbent Danny Jordaan.
Her attendance was prevented by a circular shared by Safa. It said nominees were not allowed to publicly present themselves until their nominations have been approved by the governance committee.
TimesLIVE reported that Ledwaba was advised by her legal representative, Leruma Thobejane, against addressing the launch as she faced suspension or expulsion.
Bafana Bafana player Doctor Khumalo, former SA coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba, Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane, former Safa CEO Dennis Mumble and ex-Banyana Banyana star Portia Modise were at the launch at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton in support of Ledwaba's candidacy.
Khumalo said changes are needed at the association.
“What I want to see happen is change, whether it is a current structure or the future structure, whether president Danny keeps his position, it's fine, but until when? We only envy positions but not delivering. We'd rather kill, disrespect, or suppress because of a position. Why can't we get people with ethics in terms of delivering?,” said Khumalo.
A coalition of civil society organisations said it was outraged by Ledwaba's no show.
“As ordinary citizens, we are finally exhausted by the fruitless exercise of standing by the sidelines as mere spectators on issues concerning the future of the beautiful game in SA. We created this platform to register our collective voice to the public discourse on the future of SA football,” the group said in a statement.
