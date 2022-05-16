×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Djokovic wins Italian Open to claim first title in over six months

16 May 2022 - 08:31 By Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the Internazionali BNL D'Italia men's single's winners trophy after his victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the final at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy on May 15 2022.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the Internazionali BNL D'Italia men's single's winners trophy after his victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the final at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy on May 15 2022.
Image: Silvia Lore/Getty Images

World number one Novak Djokovic claimed his first title in over six months after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6(5) to win the Italian Open on Sunday.

Djokovic did not drop a set en route to the final in Rome, having picked up his 1,000th tour-level victory by beating Casper Ruud in the semifinal to book a clash with Tsitsipas — a repeat of last year's French Open final, which the Serb won.

A sixth-successive win for Djokovic over his Greek opponent looked inevitable as he stormed through the first set with a blistering display of hitting, to which Tsitsipas had no answer. Tsitsipas's name rung around Campo Centrale in the fourth game of the second set, however, as an unforced error from Djokovic gave the Greek player two break points, the first of which he converted to take a 3-1 lead in the set.

After Tsitsipas held to make it 4-1, Djokovic then upped it a gear, winning five of the next seven games to take it to a tiebreak before sealing his sixth Italian Open title, and first since winning the Paris Masters in November.

It has been the perfect week for the 34-year-old, who became only the fifth man in the Open era to reach the 1,000 wins milestone after Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and Rafa Nadal, ahead of the start of the French Open next Sunday.

READ MORE

Retired Kevin Anderson offers advice to emerging SA tennis star Lloyd Harris

Retired former world number five and two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson has advised Lloyd Harris to carefully look after his body and make ...
Sport
5 days ago

Zverev blames scheduling for 62-minute defeat in Madrid final

World number three Alexander Zverev blamed the ATP Tour's scheduling for his underwhelming performance in Sunday's Madrid Open final where Carlos ...
Sport
6 days ago

Retiring Kevin Anderson says motivation and drive were no longer 100%

Former world number five and two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson entertained the thought of giving another major a shot before his shock ...
Sport
1 week ago

Djokovic heartbroken over former coach Becker’s jail sentence

As Nadal prepares to return to competition at Madrid Open, he admits his fitness ‘far from perfect’ after rib injury
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Chiefs found guilty of fielding ineligible players Soccer
  2. Wydad Casablanca through to Caf Champions League final Soccer
  3. PSL relegation battle to go down to the wire Soccer
  4. Rulani Mokwena says it’s none of their business what others are doing to catch ... Soccer
  5. Mosimane and Al Ahly stay on course for Champions League triple Soccer

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail