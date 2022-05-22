×

Sport

Clinical Zverev eases into second round at Roland Garros

22 May 2022 - 20:10 By Reuters
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Sebastian Ofner of Austria in their men’s first round match of the French Open at Roland ​Garros in Paris, France May 22 2022.
Image: EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

German third seed Alexander Zverev produced a clinical performance to kick off his French Open campaign with a 6-2 6-4 6-4 win against Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Zverev, who reached the semifinals last year at Roland Garros, came to Paris with strong clay court form behind him, having reached the final in Madrid and making semifinal runs at Monte-Carlo and Rome.

On a balmy evening he dominated proceedings from the start on Court Suzanne Lenglen against his opponent, ranked 218th in the world.

Zverev did not face a single break point on his own serve while breaking Ofner twice in the opening set and once in each of the next two, and he closed out the contest in an hour and 49 minutes with his 13th ace.

He faces the winner of Serbian Dusan Lajovic and Sebastian Baez of Argentina next.

