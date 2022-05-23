Alcaraz bulldozes past Lorendo to reach French Open second round

“I always say that you have to improve every day if you are the best player in the world. Not in my case,” he said.

“But for example, Rafa [Nadal] says every day that he always improves every day. I would say I have to improve everything a bit.

“You can improve everything every day, you know. And I would say everything. I have to improve everything.”

With the weight of expectation weighing on his shoulders, Alcaraz showed some signs of frustration as things got tense in the 10th game of the opening set, but the Spaniard bagged it on his first opportunity when Londero netted a routine backhand. A wide forehand by Londero gave Alcaraz a break for 4-2 in the second set.

His devastating forehand continued its demolition job on a sorry Londero, who misfired again on set point to give Alcaraz a definitive edge. The third set was a one-sided affair that lasted only half an hour as the sun set on the French capital.

“This tournament is very special, I've been watching it since I was a kid,” Alcaraz, who is in the same half of the draw as 13-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic, told a courtside interviewer.

“It took me a little while to find my range and to get used to the size of the court.”