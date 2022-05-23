Greater than the Aguero moment? Man City fightback sparks bedlam

Manchester City won the Premier League title by a point from Liverpool on a thrilling final day on Sunday, prompting comparisons with their dramatic victory in 2012.

Pep Guardiola's side survived a huge scare and fought back from 2-0 down against Aston Villa, scoring three goals in five second-half minutes — including two from substitute Ilkay Gundogan — to seal victory.

City won their first top-flight league title since 1968 in a similar manner in 2012, when Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time winner earned them a 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers as they pipped Manchester United to the trophy on goal difference.