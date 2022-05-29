Tsitsipas hammers Ymer, Medvedev cruises past Kecmanovic

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas thrashed Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-2 6-2 6-1 in a lopsided contest to canter into the French Open fourth round on Saturday.

Tsitsipas, who made the final at the clay court Grand Slam last year, came into the Roland Garros clash with a 3-0 head-to-head lead over fellow 23-year-old Ymer.

There were no signs that things would be any different this time with Tsitsipas dominating proceedings from the onset on a sunbathed Court Suzanne Lenglen. He put on a clinical service display on the red clay, facing just a single break point on his delivery and losing only 10 points on his serve.

“Lot of good rallies from my side. We have a history, playing Mike from the juniors. We played each other a lot,” Tsitsipas said on court, adding that he enjoyed the sunny and drier conditions on Saturday.

“It was a good game for myself. I think I played really well and topped it off with some pretty good, patient tennis.”