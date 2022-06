Swiatek shakes off early nerves to reach semifinal against Kasatkina

“Sometimes stress is a positive thing, it's going to make you more active and more tense so you can play a good performance. So I tried to use it that way.”

Two days after dropping her first set of the tournament Swiatek got off to a fast start, stealing Pegula's serve with a cross court forehand winner. But unforced errors crept into her game and she was immediately broken back and showed early signs of nerves.

The Pole, however, went up a break again to lead 4-3 before holding and setting up set points in the ninth game. Pegula did her a favour by sending a routine forehand wide on the second.

Another of those gave Swiatek a break for 3-1 in the second set and she kept her grip, only squandering three match points before wrapping it up on Pegula's serve with a booming backhand winner down the line.

Kasatkina beat fellow Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 7-6(5) to reach her first ever Grand Slam semifinal.

Kudermetova, playing in front of a scarce crowd, peppered the vast Philippe Chatrier stands with the ball and ultimately paid the price for a scrappy performance with 50 unforced errors — double that of Kasatkina.

“You could see that the match was a really nervous one and tight, especially the tie break,” said Kasatkina, who missed four consecutive match points before finally sealing the win.

“It's a very important win for me and I am happy to be in the semis for the first time. I tried to forget about the games I had lost. It is so mental but am happy that I was able to keep it.”