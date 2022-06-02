×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Ruud stops teenage sensation Rune to reach last semifinal against Cilic

02 June 2022 - 08:54 By Reuters
Casper Ruud of Norway hits a forehand against Holger Rune of Denmark in the quarterfinals of French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 1 2022.
Casper Ruud of Norway hits a forehand against Holger Rune of Denmark in the quarterfinals of French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 1 2022.
Image: TPN/Getty Images

Eighth seed Casper Ruud battled past teenager Holger Rune 6-1 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the French Open semifinals and become the first Norwegian to reach this stage in any Grand Slam.

He will play Croatian 20th seed Marin Cilic in the semifinal.

“Of course a lot of nerves all day to get going. It's tough to find calm and peace,” Ruud said. “I started great but Holger fought back and raised his level.

“I had played him three times already, now the fourth, I guess I know a bit how he plays. He plays fearlessly, goes for big shots.

“It's a big day for Norwegian tennis. I will use tomorrow to prepare. These matches are the ones you are dreaming about playing.”

The 23-year-old quickly raced to a 5-0 lead, twice breaking the teenager in the process and blitzing him with sensational cross court forehand winners, clinching the first set after 34 minutes.

In his first French Open appearance, Rune, who had dumped out fourth seed and last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round, was left shaking his head at his opponent's faultless performance, looking towards his box for advice as his unforced errors started to accumulate.

Rune, who had lost all three previous encounters to Ruud in straight sets, quickly changed tactics, playing three consecutive drop shots while also charging to the net to move 1-0 up.

Swiatek shakes off early nerves to reach semifinal against Kasatkina

World number one Iga Swiatek shook off early nerves to extend her winning series to a staggering 33 matces as she beat American Jessica Pegula 6-3 ...
Sport
15 hours ago

The world number eight continued to keep him pinned to the back and got another break to move into the driving seat with a 3-2 lead. The Dane, however, was in no mood to give up just yet, battling back from 0-40 on Ruud's serve to break when he chased down a drop shot and whipped a forehand past his opponent to level.

Some cracks started to appear in the Norwegian's game and Rune pounced, winning the second set at his first opportunity on Ruud's serve. Neither refused to budge in the third until both were broken once but Ruud powered through the tiebreak to go 2-1 up.

Rune saved two break points on his serve to level at 1-1 at the start of the fourth but Ruud kept up the pressure. He got the break he wanted when Rune sent a cross court forehand wide, to go 5-3 up and served for the match before winning it with a disputed line call.

Cilic's renaissance continued as the Croatian reached his first Grand Slam semifinal in four years by beating Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev 5-7 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-6 (10-2) in a final super tiebreak.

The Croatian, whose last semifinal appearance at a major was at the 2018 Australian Open when he reached the final, encountered stiff resistance from Rublev but his 33 aces made the difference.

Already impressive in a straight-sets win against world number two Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals, Cilic again relied on his serve and huge forehand to make up for 71 unforced errors.

READ MORE

Teenager Gauff books semifinal with straight sets win over Stephens

American teenager Coco Gauff powered past compatriot Sloane Stephens 7-5 6-2 on Tuesday to book a French Open semifinal spot in her biggest victory ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rafa’s still got it: Nadal upsets Djokovic in epic clash to reach semis

Talks of an end to Rafael Nadal's reign proved premature once again as the claycourt king stayed on course for a record-extending men's 22nd Grand ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zverev outlasts Alcaraz to return to French Open semis

German third seed Alexander Zverev capitalised on an error-filled performance from Carlos Alcaraz to tame the high-flying teenaged Spaniard 6-4 6-4 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Teen sensation Rune dumps last year’s finalist Tsitsipas out of French Open

Teenage sensation Holger Rune outmuscled world number four and last-year's French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Monday to move ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Pitso will be back' — Fans react to Al Ahly's Champions League final defeat Soccer
  2. Smiling to the bank: Sundowns' players to pocket millions Soccer
  3. Komphela fields backlash after tweeting Ahly removing medals was ‘disgusting’ Soccer
  4. ‘Is it capture?’ — Floyd Shivambu questions Morocco's Caf links after Al Ahly ... Soccer
  5. More high-profile stars follow Nurković in Chiefs' big clear-out Soccer

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux