×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Boxing

Boxing SA to probe death of fighter Simiso Buthelezi

David Isaacson Sports reporter
08 June 2022 - 16:10
A promotional poster for Simiso Buthelezi's fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa.
A promotional poster for Simiso Buthelezi's fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa.
Image: SUPPLIED

Boxing prospect Simiso Buthelezi has died of bleeding on the brain after a tournament in Durban on Sunday, Boxing SA (BSA) said on Wednesday. 

Buthelezi became disorientated in the final, 10th, round, at one stage advancing on the referee as if he was going to fight him, and then threw punches at an empty corner. The referee waved the fight over immediately. 

Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital, the regulator said. 

“It was discovered at the hospital  that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding.”

Buthelezi, who reportedly did not take heavy punches during the fight, died on Tuesday night. 

“Boxing SA will conduct an independent medical review of the injury and will then make public the results of that medical review.”

Buthelezi was unbeaten in four fights going into his bout against Siphesihle Mntungwa for the vacant World Boxing Federation African lightweight title on Sunday. 

READ MORE

DAVID ISAACSON | The Foster-Fourie fight was a first, but not the very first

Boxing did a lot for mixed-race sport in SA, but it certainly wasn’t the frontrunner
Sport
20 hours ago

Trainer 'assaults' boxer in the ring: Boxing SA to investigate attack

Boxing SA is probing the alleged assault of a boxer by the opponent’s trainer in the ring at the end of a bout in Johannesburg at the weekend.
Sport
1 week ago

Rumours of gunfire cause panic after New York boxing match

As the nation reels from two major mass shootings this month, a stampede broke out early Sunday in New York as rumors spread of gunfire just after a ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Where are the white boys in the PSL?' asks Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. ‘Baseless’: Caf hits back at Mosimane comments on ruling body and Motsepe Soccer
  3. Al Ahly coach Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale hits back at Egyptian critics Soccer
  4. Tuks feel Swallows did them a favour with their playoffs decision Soccer
  5. Ria Ledwaba goes to court to stop Safa elections Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary