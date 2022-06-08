Boxing SA to probe death of fighter Simiso Buthelezi

Boxing prospect Simiso Buthelezi has died of bleeding on the brain after a tournament in Durban on Sunday, Boxing SA (BSA) said on Wednesday.

Buthelezi became disorientated in the final, 10th, round, at one stage advancing on the referee as if he was going to fight him, and then threw punches at an empty corner. The referee waved the fight over immediately.

Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital, the regulator said.

“It was discovered at the hospital that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding.”

Buthelezi, who reportedly did not take heavy punches during the fight, died on Tuesday night.

“Boxing SA will conduct an independent medical review of the injury and will then make public the results of that medical review.”

Buthelezi was unbeaten in four fights going into his bout against Siphesihle Mntungwa for the vacant World Boxing Federation African lightweight title on Sunday.