Incentives for Commonwealth Games medallists and record-breakers

In an unprecedented move, SA athletes winning Commonwealth Games medals in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 are to receive incentives.

Deputy sport minister Nocawe Mafu made the disclosure at the announcement of the first batch of the team in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“Anybody who breaks a record will be rewarded double double,” she added, without stipulating if she was referring to world records or Games records. She also didn’t give a value for medal incentives.

When they’ve been on offer, incentives have been restricted to the Olympic Games and Paralympic medallists, never for Commonwealth. But if the government is thinking of keeping the Tokyo 2020 price tag of R450,000 for gold, R220,000 for silver and R100,000 medallists, plus extra for their coaches, it could get expensive.

Since 1998 Team SA has won between 33 and 46 medals each edition of the Commonwealth Games, while the combined haul for the last three Olympics and Paralympics has ranged from 10 to 35.

The SA team that will compete in Birmingham would feature more women than men, said chef de mission Lwandile Simelane, though she was unable to give a demographic breakdown because other teams have yet to be announced, like athletics and the men’s hockey outfit.