'It's painful, you left us so early' — tributes pour in for boxing sensation Simiso Buthelezi

News of boxing sensation Simiso Buthelezi's death has been met with shock and sadness as many South Africans pay tribute to the star.

Buthelezi died on Tuesday in a hospital in Durban, Boxing SA confirmed.

He had participated in a match on Sunday against Siphesihle Mntungwa. Spectators watched in horror as Buthelezi became disoriented in the 10th and final round.

A viral video shows him throwing punches at an empty corner.