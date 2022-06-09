×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

'It's painful, you left us so early' — tributes pour in for boxing sensation Simiso Buthelezi

09 June 2022 - 09:30
A promotional poster for Simiso Buthelezi's fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa.
A promotional poster for Simiso Buthelezi's fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa.
Image: SUPPLIED

News of boxing sensation Simiso Buthelezi's death has been met with shock and sadness as many South Africans pay tribute to the star.

Buthelezi died on Tuesday in a hospital in Durban, Boxing SA confirmed.

He had participated in a match on Sunday against Siphesihle Mntungwa. Spectators watched in horror as Buthelezi became disoriented in the 10th and final round.

A viral video shows him throwing punches at an empty corner.

The referee can be seen immediately waving to indicate the fight is over. The regulator said Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital where he was found to have sustained a brain injury that caused internal bleeding. 

“Boxing SA will conduct an independent review of the injury and will then make public the results of that review.”

Rapper and boxing fanatic Cassper Nyovest conveyed condolences to Buthelezi's family.

“It takes [a] true warrior to get in the ring and entertain people through the fistic art. May God be with your soul and heal your family,” he tweeted. 

Here's a look at some of the tributes to the boxer on social media: 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Boxing SA to probe death of fighter Simiso Buthelezi

Boxing prospect Simiso Buthelezi has died of bleeding on the brain after a tournament in Durban on Sunday, Boxing SA (BSA) said on Wednesday.
Sport
18 hours ago

DAVID ISAACSON | The Foster-Fourie fight was a first, but not the very first

Boxing did a lot for mixed-race sport in SA, but it certainly wasn’t the frontrunner
Sport
1 day ago

Incentives for Commonwealth Games medallists and record-breakers

SA athletes winning Commonwealth Games medals are to receive incentives, deputy sport minister Nocawe Mafu said at the announcement of the first ...
Sport
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Where are the white boys in the PSL?' asks Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. Al Ahly coach Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale hits back at Egyptian critics Soccer
  3. Disqualified Safa election candidate Nomsa Mahlangu: 'I expected this' Soccer
  4. Ria Ledwaba goes to court to stop Safa elections Soccer
  5. Tuks feel Swallows did them a favour with their playoffs decision Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary