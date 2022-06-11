Big-hitting DeChambeau becomes latest to join LIV Golf

“He's not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game.”

The launch of the eight-event LIV Golf series, backed to the tune of $250m by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), threatens golf's status quo and has sparked a power struggle at the heart of the sport.

On Thursday, just as the first event got under way at The Centurion Club north of London, the PGA Tour said it was suspending 17 players taking part in the event.

DeChambeau, who won the 2020 US Open, will make his debut in the LIV Invitational at the next event in Portland, Oregon at the end of June.

“The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond,” Norman said.

While many top players have so far shunned the massive money being offered by LIV Golf, the series now boasts eight major winners in its ranks.

The London event, played over 54 holes, with no cuts and shotgun starts, is the richest ever golf tournament with $4m going to the individual winner and $5m being shared between the top three teams.