Women deliver on final day, but SA fail to hold off Kenya's golden onslaught

Not even superb performances by Zeney van der Walt and Taylon Bieldt could keep Kenya from the top of the medals table on the final day of the African championships in Mauritius on Sunday.

Van der Walt and Bieldt first claimed gold and silver in the women’s 400m hurdles and then they teamed up with Miranda Coetzee, the African champion in the individual 400m, and Banele Shabangu to win the 4x400m relay.

Their 3min 29.34sec effort might win them a berth at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, next month, placing them 15th out of 16 available spots. The qualifying window closes on June 26.

Van der Walt won the hurdles in 56sec, with Bieldt crossing the line second in 56.67.

Soks Zazini won SA’s other gold medal, in the men’s 400m hurdles, in 49.42 on a cold and wet day where a Kenyan storm blew SA off the top of the standings.

The east Africans had started the day trailing SA by one gold, and they harnessed five from the final 16 events.

One might single out the women’s 800m, where favourite Prudence Sekgodiso discovered the harsh reality of tactics as she ended third after being boxed in by her Kenyan and Ethiopian rivals for the first 500 metres or so.