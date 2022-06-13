Stormers without top try-scorer Zas in URC final against Bulls

The Stormers will go into next weekend's United Rugby Championship (URC) final against the Bulls without top try-scorer Leolin Zas.

The speedster left the field towards the end of the first half in the 17-15 semifinal win over Ulster at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

His absence will be a huge blow as Zas, apart from developing into a supreme finisher, has provided the team thrust up the left flank, often finding willing and able support runners in Hacjivah Dayimani and Warrick Gelant.

His absence next week was confirmed by coach John Dobson.

“He won't play next week. No question,” said Dobson about the winger, who has touched down 11 times in 12 URC matches.