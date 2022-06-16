Mickelson's title bid stands out at US Open

Of all the storylines swirling ahead of this week's US Open, none are as compelling as Phil Mickelson's latest bid to win the tournament for the first time.

The 156-player field for the year's third major, known as the toughest test in golf, features plenty of in-form players looking to build on impressive starts to the season but none will grab headlines like Mickelson will.

Mickelson has been a runner-up at the US Open a record six times and his latest bid to complete a career Grand Slam comes a week after he emerged from a self-imposed hiatus to play in the first event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.