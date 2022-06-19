Defending champion Rahm one back of US Open leaders for final round

Defending champion Jon Rahm squandered a chance to take the lead into the final round of the US Open after a closing double-bogey left him one shot back of co-leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris on Saturday.

Rahm arrived at the par-four 18th one shot clear but needed two shots to get out of a fairway bunker after the first attempt hit the face of the trap en route to a one-over-par 71 that left him at three under on the week at The Country Club.

Rahm, looking to become only the eighth player to win back-to-back US Open titles, appeared in total control late in the round with three birdies over a four-hole stretch starting at the par-five 14th to seize control. But the Spaniard handed over the lead on the closing hole as he did not properly judge his lie in the sand as it started to get dark and tried to be more aggressive than he needed to be.