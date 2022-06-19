Luxolo Adams blows away Olympic champ to win Paris Diamond League

Sprinter Luxolo Adams captured the first Diamond League victory of his career on Saturday night, downing Olympic champion Andre De Grasse on his way to a scorching 19.82sec.

It’s the second-fastest any South African has ever been over that distance, behind Clarence Munyai’s 19.69 SA record, but ahead of Wayde van Niekerk’s 19.84 best and the 19.87 set by Anaso Jobodwana while winning bronze at the 2015 world championships.

Akani Simbine, with 19.95, is the only other countryman to have broken 20 seconds.

Adams, who went into the meet with a 20.28 season’s best and a 20.01 personal best from 2018, blew away the field by more than 0.2ec at Stade Charléty in Paris to secure qualification for the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, next month.

Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic, an Olympic silver medallist in the mixed 4x400m relay, was second in 20.03, Frenchman Mouhamadou Fall was third in 20.26 and then came the Canadian, owner of six Olympic medals, in 20.38 in his third 200m of the year.

For Adams, who grew up in the north-eastern Cape town of Burgersdorp before winning scholarships to school and university in Gqeberha, his time ranks him fourth on the world list for 2022, behind Americans Erriyon Knighton, the new kid on the block with 19.49, Noah Lyles (19.61) and Fred Kerley (19.80).