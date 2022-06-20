Matt Fitzpatrick's magical moment seals US Open win

There had been a lot of talk about Fitzpatrick all week given he won the 2013 US Amateur at the same demanding venue.

The 27-year-old, who began the final round in a share of the lead with Zalatoris and one shot clear of defending champion Jon Rahm, reached the turn with a one-shot lead after mixing two birdies with two bogeys. But he carded two quick bogeys and, coupled with a Zalatoris birdie, walked off the 11th green trailing by two shots.

He said doubts began to creep in at that point.

“Yeah, sure, there’s a little bit,” said Fitzpatrick.

“For me, like, I just felt like I could keep hitting the greens and giving myself putts, my putting would take over and I’d make a couple [of birdies] coming in, and fortunately that’s what I did. Yeah, it worked out nicely.”

Birdies at the 13th and 15th put Fitzpatrick back in the driver’s seat and he held on to join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win a US Open and US Amateur at the same venue.

Fitzpatrick celebrated with his caddie and then his parents and younger brother, Alex, who was his caddie for his U.S. Amateur win.

At the par-four 15th, Zalatoris’ tee shot ended up in thick rough and when he failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker Fitzpatrick had a two-stroke cushion with three to play. Zalatoris had a chance to draw level at the par-four 17th but his birdie putt from 12 feet came up just short, setting up the dramatic finish.

The PGA Tour’s reigning rookie of the year needed to make a birdie at the last to force a playoff but his putt slid just past the left edge of the hole. Zalatoris, now a three-time runner-up at the majors having fallen just short at the 2021 Masters and last month’s PGA Championship, was once again left to wonder what might have been had it not been for two early bogeys.