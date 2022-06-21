Records expected to tumble in Durban's 10km women's race on Sunday

Organisers of the SPAR Women’s 10km Grand Prix series are expecting records to tumble in the second leg of the popular women-only road race in Durban on Sunday.

After the season opener in Gqeberha last month, which was very fast, with the first 11 runners home finishing in under 34 minutes, race director of the Durban edition Brad Glasspoole predicts more of the same on Sunday.

“The race is all at sea level, with the highest elevation nine metres,” he explained.

“It’s an ideal route for in-form runners to break records.”

The race starts and ends in Battery Road, outside Kings Park swimming pool and is one of the few races in SA to finish on the road rather than in a stadium.